2 dead in German supermarket shooting

Two people were found dead after a shooting in a supermarket in the central German town of Schwalmstadt on Tuesday, according to local police.

The shots were fired in the supermarket at around 1 p.m., said the police. A man first shot a woman in the supermarket and then killed himself, Xinhua news agency reported while referring to local media.

According to the police, no other people were injured, and there is currently no evidence of the third-party involvement.

Further investigations are underway.

