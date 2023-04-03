WORLD

2 dead in US medical helicopter crash

A medical helicopter crashed in Shelby County in the US state of Alabama, killing two crew members.

The helicopter was reportedly requested to assist in the extraction of a patient who went hiking in the area and suffered breathing problems and chest pains, reports Xinhua news agency.

A Shelby County deputy called 911 to report the crash of the aircraft on Sunday evening.

“Deputies and other first responders are currently on the scene of an aircraft accident in the area of Bear Creek Road (Co Rd 43) and Mountain Oaks Drive,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The road is closed in both directions, and will likely be closed for an extended period of time, the post read.

There were three crew members onboard, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Clay Hammac.

One of them was pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital, where another was pronounced dead.

The condition of the third crew member was not immediately known.

The original patient — the hiker — was said to have been transported separately to a hospital.

