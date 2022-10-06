WORLD

2 detained French nationals confess to inciting protests in Iran

NewsWire
0
0

Two French nationals who were arrested in Iran have admitted to attempts to incite anti-government protests in the country, a state news media reported.

In a video aired on Iran’s Arabic-language television news network al-Alam TV on Thursday, Cecile Kohler, 37, admitted to being an agent of the French Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), the state news media reported.

Kohler said in the video footage that she went to Iran with her partner, Jacques Paris, 69, to lay the groundwork for mass unrest in an effort to start “a revolution” against the Islamic Republic, according to the report.

Paris said the DGSE’s objective was to “put pressure on the Iranian government,” according to the report.

Kohler and Paris travelled to Iran on April 28 as tourists. However, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said in May that the two French nationals had been arrested for attempting to incite chaos and social disorder in the country during teachers’ protests, Xinhua news agency reported.

20221007-044603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Champions League: No kisses for Haaland but a late artistic goal...

    EU Commission criticizes parts of US tax & climate package

    UN reports surge in conflict-related sexual violence in S.Sudan

    Imran Khan loses no-confidence vote, ousted as Pakistan PM