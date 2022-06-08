INDIA

2 detained in stone pelting incident in Jahangirpuri

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were detained on Wednesday in connection with a stone pelting incident between two groups in Jahangirpuri area of the capital.

The incident that took place on Tuesday night have sent panic waves in the area which had already witnessed a communal tension during Hanuman Jayanti.

Two persons — identified as Vishal and Veeru — have been detained.

A CCTV footage of the incident accessed by the IANS shows people pelting stones at each other.

According to a police official, they got a call regarding the incident at around 10.45 p.m. on Tuesday night and a team was sent.

“An inquiry revealed that one Zahir, along with some of his friends, came to I-Block in search of Sameer and Shoaib over an argument which took place two-three days back. They were allegedly drunk and when they couldn’t find anyone, they pelted stones damaging glasses of three vehicles,” he said.

There was no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to same community, the official said. However, contrary to his claim, the police have detained Vishal and Veeru who are from different communites.

20220608-105002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI files chargesheet against Rana Kapoor in cheating case

    Panchayat polls in Goa may be held on June 4: Minister

    KMC polls sees around 53% turnout till late afternoon

    Centre carries out major bureaucratic reshuffle, Pankaj Jain new Petroleum Secy