INDIA

2 die after falling in sewage pit in Delhi

Two people lost their lives after falling into a sewage pit in east Delhi on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The official said that they received a PCR call at 5 pm regarding two persons working in a sewage treatment plant in Dallupura who had fallen in a pit.

“As the police reached the spot, they found two persons had fallen into a sewage pit in Kondli,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Kashyap said. The fire department officials also reached the spot.

Both the victims were then taken out of the pit by the police and fire department officials. The deceased have been identified as Nitesh (25), a resident of Khaspur Bulandshar, and Yashdev (35), a resident of Tigri Rathol.

A fire department official told IANS that they had gone inside the sewage pit to repair a motor, and they were probably killed by poisonous gas.

The incident took place just a day after four people lost their lives after falling into a sewage pit in Delhi’s Rohini area on Tuesday evening.

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of the incident in Rohini and sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks from the concerned authorities.

