Two children died and over a dozen others were injured after a vehicle taking nearly 40 children to school collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa on Tuesday, officials said.

As per the administration, the incident occurred due to negligence of drivers and dense fog in the early morning.

The two deceased children have been identified as Sanskriti Singh, 6, and Navya Singh, 11. While Sanskriti died on spot, while Navya died on the way to hospital.

Police said around 15 children were injured, out of which five were in serious condition and have been referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Rewa, which is around 40 km from the accident spot. The other injured children were given medical treatment at primary health care centre located nearby area, and a few of them were discharged too.

“Five children, who have received serious injuries, are being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The Commissioner has been directed that such vehicles, involved in transporting children to schools illegally, should be checked and action should taken as soon as possible across district,” said Rewa Collector Manoj Kumar Pusp.

He also directed departments concerned of the district administration to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed outside all the schools as well. “Safe movement of children should be ensured. During the regular inspection of the schools, the officials of the Education Department were instructed to take detailed information regarding the work being done by the school management for safe transportation of the children,” he added.

