2 die in firecracker blast in TN’s Dharmapuri

Two people have reportedly died in a blast at a firecracker unit in Penagram in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district on Thursday.

The cracker unit, according to the information available, is placed close to a residential area and hence it is yet to be ascertained on the exact volume of damage.

Sources in Dharmapuri told IANS that the cause of the damage is not clear and further information is available only after some time.

Fireforce units and police have reached the spot, according to information from a source in Dharmapuri.

