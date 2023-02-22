INDIA

2 dozen IAS officers shifted in UP

Nearly two dozen IAS officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Those transferred include several Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Special Secretary level officers including the district magistrates.

Two days ago, the state government had transferred three IAS and 25 PCS officers.

According to an official order, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Hemant Rao has been removed from the Secretariat Administration Department, and has been shifted as Backward Classes and Social Welfare Commissioner.

Ravindra Nayak has now been given additional charge of secretariat administration.

Leena Johri has been given the charge of Principal Secretary Ayush and Stamp Registration.

Anil Pathak has been made the director of SUDA, while Anil Kumar has been given the responsibility of Principal Secretary, Labour Employment.

Rajneesh Gupta is the new Principal Secretary Political Pension. Anil Dhingra has now been given the responsibility of managing director Jal Nigam.

Ajay Chauhan will remain in the Public Works Department.

Samuel P is managing director of KESCO Kanpur.

District Magistrate Prem Ranjan of Sant Kabir Nagar has been removed while Prerna Sharma has been made the District Magistrate of Hapur and Nikhil Tikaram has been made the District Magistrate of Chandauli.

