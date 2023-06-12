Two persons drowning in the Arabian Sea off Juhu Koliwada in Santacruz area here on Monday evening have been rescued while four others are still missing, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The sea was choppy with high waves due to the cyclonic conditions.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and divers are searching for the missing persons for nearly two hours, and further details are awaited.

It is not immediately clear whether the six had entered the water or were swept away in the strong winds and choppy sea conditions.

The civic and weather authorities have already issued warnings asking people and fisherfolk not to venture out in the rough sea prevailing in the past one week.

