The Delhi Police have arrested two drug peddlers in the national capital and recovered more than 100 kg of cannabis from the possession of the duo, police said.

The accused have been identified as Rahul, 22, a resident of Tilak Nagar area and Dipak Das, 30, a resident of Mahipalpur area.

“On December 4, specific inputs were received that two men on a scooty carrying a huge consignment of cannabis would be coming through Lado Sarai, MB Road, to deliver some person which would be supplied to Badarpur area,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and the duo was nabbed. On checking of the scooty, 56.5 kg cannabis in 22 packets were recovered from their possession. Further at the instance of accused Dipak, 46.488 kg cannabis was also recovered,” Chowdhary added.

Upon questioning of the accused, it was revealed that the said consignment was procured from North East’s Tripura.

“Dipak used to procure consignment from Tripura at a cost of Rs 5000-6000 per kg and supplied it at a cost of Rs 10,000-12,000 per kg in Delhi and its peripherals,” said the officer.

