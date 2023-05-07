WORLD

2 drug traffickers arrested with 10 kg drugs seized in Cambodia

NewsWire
0
0

Cambodia’s anti-drug police have cracked down on a cross-border drug trafficking case, arresting two local men with nearly 10 kg of illicit drugs, the National Police said on Sunday.

The duo, aged 17 and 20-years-old, were apprehended on Thursday afternoon during a raid in northwest Banteay Meanchey province’s Poipet city, which shares border with Thailand.

“A total of 9.88 kg of ketamine, hidden in 10 plastic packs with a brand of freeze-dried durian, was confiscated from both suspects,” the National Police reported, adding that the police are hunting for their masterminds and remaining accomplices.

The Southeast Asian country has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be jailed for life, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the country’s Anti-Drug Police Department, Cambodia nabbed 5,572 drug-related suspects, including 105 foreigners, during the January-April period of 2023, seizing a total of 361 kg of narcotics.

Most of the seized drugs are ketamine, crystal meth, methamphetamine pills, heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, and cathinone.

20230507-150804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aus Energy Ministers agree on 11-point plan to address gas crisis

    17 killed in Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia

    Russia to strengthen border with Finland if NATO deploys weapons

    Tesla told workers not to discuss pay, working conditions: US labour...