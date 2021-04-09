Two employees working at City-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and the Scarborough Town Centre recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The City is advising the public of these incidents in the interest of transparency. The risk to the general public who attended the clinics is extremely low. The employees and those who may have come into contact with them were all wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintained physical distance.

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre clinic staff member who has tested positive was on-site at the clinic from April 2 to 5. The staff member from the Scarborough Town Centre clinic who has tested positive was on-site at the clinic from March 31 to April 2.

Investigations were conducted to determine if there was any risk to clients or staff. Any staff who may have come in contact with the individuals have been informed and are following public health direction. The clinics have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and are carefully following Toronto Public Health safety measures. All clinic operations are continuing and those with confirmed appointments should attend at their scheduled time.

As a precaution, anyone who was at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre clinic between April 2 and 5 or the Scarborough Town Centre between March 31 and April 2 should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their visit.

If symptoms develop, seek testing and immediately self-isolate. Please also contact Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600 and disclose to staff that you were at one of the immunization clinics.

Anyone with test results pending should remain self-isolated until they receive test results. If you are worried, you can also call your health care provider or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 any time.