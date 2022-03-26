INDIA

2 engineers, 1 staffer of NEEPCO killed after power plant turbine flooded

NewsWire
0
0

Three employees, including two engineers of the government-owned North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), were killed after a turbine of the dam got flooded and exploded at Khandang hydropower project in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday, officials said.

NEEPCO officials added that following incessant rain in the upper reaches of Meghalaya, the dam of the NEEPCO power plant flooded and several trees were uprooted killing engineer Anupam Saikia, Manager Jayanta Hazarika and another contract staffer Dimraj Johri on the spot.

The sudden entry of a large amount of water into the turbine of the power project caused extensive damage, but exact volume of damage was yet to be ascertained, the NEEPCO official said.

Local people suspect that few more people might have been trapped in the flood accompanied by huge landslides.

Senior NEEPCO officials and experts have rushed to the site and rescue as well as further investigation was underway.

The NEEPCO officials said a similar such mishap occurred in the Dima Hasao district on October 7, 2019, killing four employees of the company.

20220327-003403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra reports high Covid numbers drspite low testing for 2nd day

    Yogi’s ‘Elderline’ connects with helpless senior citizens

    ‘West Bengal results show people rejected BJP’s politics of polarization’

    Telangana further relaxes restrictions, permits more activities