2 foreigners, 2,280 N.Koreans left under COVID-19 quarantine

Seoul, March 27 (IANS) About 2,280 North Koreans and two foreigners remain under coronavirus isolation in Pyongyang, state media reported on Friday, as the quarantine has been lifted for people with no symptoms during the isolation period.

“One additional foreigner was released from quarantine, leaving two foreigners quarantined as of now,” the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency quoted Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA news as saying.

Earlier state media reports said that all but three foreigners were released out of the reported 380 foreigners under quarantine.

The KCNA said those subject to “medical monitoring” have been released from quarantine one after another if they have no symptoms following the isolation period, and about 2,280 people across the country remain under the monitoring quarantine.

This marks the first time North Korea has unveiled the total number of people quarantined on a national level, although it has previously disclosed the figures by region.

But it did not mention the total accumulated number of people quarantined and released due to the coronavirus, said the Yonhap News Agency report.

Anti-virus measures are expected to be protracted for the “long-term,” the KCNA report said, warning that the central and regional emergency epidemic prevention centres must stay alert.

North Korea has not reported any case of COVID-19 virus infection, but it has called for nationwide efforts to prevent the virus from breaking out on its soil through intensified border controls and a tightened quarantine process.

North Korea could be vulnerable as it shares a long and porous border with China, and lacks key medical supplies and the infrastructure to test and treat infected patients.

–IANS

ksk/