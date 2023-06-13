Two people died in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district after reportedly consuming liquor, police said on Tuesday, adding that they have set up five teams to probe the incident.

Police told IANS that the two persons were found dead on Monday night and a liquor bottle was found near their bodies. On testing the liquor, traces of cyanide were found in it.

However, the police is yet to ascertain the cause of death.

Sources in the police however said that it can be a case of suicide but have not revealed anything as of yet.

The deceased have been identified as Palanigurunathan, 59, and Poorasami, 63, – both from Thathankudi main road, Kuthalam taluk in Mayiladuthurai.

Palanigurunathan, a blacksmith, was running a workshop where Poorasami was employed.

A senior official with the Mayiladuthurai police told IANS that it has to be found whether one of the two had deliberately laced the liquor with cyanide, with the intention of killing the other.

A few days ago two people died in Thanjavur after consuming liquor from a Tasmac shop. It was found that one of the persons had laced the liquor with cyanide and committed suicide.

However, the other person consumed the remaining liquor without knowing that it was poisoned.

