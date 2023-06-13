INDIA

2 found dead in Tamil Nadu after consuming liquor

NewsWire
0
0

Two people died in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district after reportedly consuming liquor, police said on Tuesday, adding that they have set up five teams to probe the incident.

Police told IANS that the two persons were found dead on Monday night and a liquor bottle was found near their bodies. On testing the liquor, traces of cyanide were found in it.

However, the police is yet to ascertain the cause of death.

Sources in the police however said that it can be a case of suicide but have not revealed anything as of yet.

The deceased have been identified as Palanigurunathan, 59, and Poorasami, 63, – both from Thathankudi main road, Kuthalam taluk in Mayiladuthurai.

Palanigurunathan, a blacksmith, was running a workshop where Poorasami was employed.

A senior official with the Mayiladuthurai police told IANS that it has to be found whether one of the two had deliberately laced the liquor with cyanide, with the intention of killing the other.

A few days ago two people died in Thanjavur after consuming liquor from a Tasmac shop. It was found that one of the persons had laced the liquor with cyanide and committed suicide.

However, the other person consumed the remaining liquor without knowing that it was poisoned.

20230613-204203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab govt records show no signal jammer in Bathinda jail, ex-minister...

    Consumer complaints need to be resolved quickly, says RBI Governor

    Who is spoiling peaceful power transition in Fiji after recent elections?

    Research underway to find vax against monkeypox: Adar Poonawalla