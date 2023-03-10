DIASPORALIFESTYLEWORLD

2 found guilty of murdering man outside Hindu temple in UK

Two men have been found guilty of fatally stabbing a man outside a Hindu temple located in South East of England, media reports said.

Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough, was found injured in the temple car park in Keel Drive on August 30, 2022 and died later in hospital, the BBC reported.

A jury at Reading Crown Court convicted Hassan Al-Kubanji, 22, of Pimlico in London, and drug dealer Riaz Miah, 21, of no fixed address on Thursday, adjourning their sentencing until April 3.

While Miah previously pleaded guilty to supplying heroin and cocaine as well as possessing a blade in public, the jury found Al-Kubanji not guilty of the same three offences.

A third defendant, Miguel Parian John, 42, was found guilty of assisting an offender and two counts of blade possession.

However, he was cleared of two counts of possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, the report said.

John will be sentenced at a later date.

According to a Reading Chronicle report, the defendants began shouting after the verdict and a brawl broke out in the court with riot police being called subsequently.

Kayani, a keen boxer and a Virgin Atlantic Heathrow check-in agent, was stabbed in the chest and collapsed in a pool of blood.

He was chased from a playground in Concorde Way to the Slough Hindu Temple after an “altercation”, according to media reports.

The Reading Crown Court heard earlier that Miah and Al-Kubanji were allegedly “defending themselves” from Kayani and his friend Adil Mahmood.

Kayani’s wife described him as “a loving son, caring brother, selfless friend and proud Muslim man”.

20230310-120405

