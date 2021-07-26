A Crime Branch unit of sector-17 of the Gurugram police has arrested five members of two gangs which stole vehicles including motorcycles, scooties and autos and sold them in Uttar Pradesh, the police said here on Monday.

The police recovered a told of 19 vehicles including 12 motorcycles, 6 scooties, and one auto, from their possession.

The accused persons of the first gang were identified as Mohit, Sachin and Gaurav, while the second gang members were identified as Wasin and Atul Raghav.

The police said that the first gang members were involved in vehicle theft cases since 2018. The three accused were arrested from Iffco Chowk, while the two other culprits were arrested from Krishna Mandir Chowk in Jharsa village of Gurugram by a team of crime branch unit Sector-17 led by Inspector Narender Chauhan after a tip-off on Sunday.

“The kingpin of the first gang is Mohit, who supplied stolen vehicles to Uttar Pradesh. Mohit has served jail terms in the past. The culprits of the second gang used to run stolen autos to ferry passengers,” Preet Pal Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) said.

The accused will be taken on police remand for further legal proceedings.

