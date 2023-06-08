INDIALIFESTYLE

2 girls attacked by stray dog, 7th case this yr in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

In the seventh such incident this year in Lucknow, two girls have been attacked by a stray dog in Wazirganj.

The girls, Mishti Sonkar, 7, and Paridhi Sonkar, 9, were playing near their house when a pack of dogs surrounded them.

As they tried to escape, one of the dogs bit them on their leg.

They were administered first aid and taken to Balrampur Hospital.

Besides being given primary treatment, the girls were also administered anti-rabies vaccine since the dog that bit them died soon after.

“Stray dog menace is a serious problem there. We cannot do much about it. I hope the authorities will act to solve the problem,” said Paridhi’s father.

LMC’s chief veterinary officer Abhinav Verma said: “We have caught 13 stray dogs which have been taken to our exercise centre. We will keep them under observation and if we notice any abnormal behaviour, we will re-vaccinate them.

On January 7, Smriti Sakhya, 27, was attacked by strays near Srishti apartments in Gomti Nagar.

Two days later, strays attacked Shivangi Singh, 24, in Swapna Lok Colony of Lucknow’s Kamta area.

On January 30, a 40-year-old woman, Rohana Asif, was attacked while strolling in the evening.

Then on February 28, a 13-year-old boy, Raj Aryan, was attacked while playing on the lawn in Srishti Apartment.

A pack of stray canines allegedly attacked a 78-year-old retired principal Vinod Kumar Dixit in the Jankipuram area on April 28.

20230608-130404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mettur dam in TN reaches full reservoir level

    SC ruling on Google-CCI case a watershed moment: Indian startups

    Southwest Monsoon onset over Kerala next week

    Rahul attends meeting of Parliament panel on external affairs, denies anti-India...