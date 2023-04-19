INDIA

2 good trains collid in MP’s Shahdol, 1 loco pilot dies

NewsWire
0
0

A loco pilot died while at least three more railways employees were injured as two freight trains collided in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

Impact of the collision was so strong that several bogies of the trains overturned and one of the engines caught fire. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, and the fire was doused. Railways officials swung into action to clear the track.

As per reports, the incident occurred due to signal overshoot. While one of the trains was stopped on the track, the other one coming from the opposite direction rammed into it.

The incident occurred near Singhpur railway station in Shahdol district, which falls under South-East Central Railway division. Due to the incident, the movement of several other trains got disrupted.

Railway officials said the tracks are being cleared which will take some time. The cause of the accident would be ascertained only after a detailed investigation, they added.

20230419-115602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana identifies 6 lakh people for priority vaccination

    GIC Re logs PAT of Rs 2,005 cr, cuts underwriting loss

    Restrictions to continue in Kashmir on Friday

    TN CM wants GOI to discuss participation of fishermen in Katchatheevu...