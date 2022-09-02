INDIA

2 held for blackmailing girl in Srinagar

Acting tough with the offenders of crime against women, the Police in Srinagar have arrested two accused persons involved in allegedly blackmailing a girl, extorting money and circulating her video on WhatsApp, Police said.

“Police received a written complaint from a resident of Shunglipora area of Srinagar stating that an obscene video of his niece was captured by two boys namely Danish Majeed Bhat, son of Abdul Majeed Bhat and a resident of Noorbagh, and Aadil Ahmed Rather, son of Abdul Ahad Rather and a resident of Shunglipora Noorbagh,” Police added.

“Later on, they extorted money from the said victim girl from time to time on the pretext of circulating the said video on social media and subsequently both accused shared it on Whatsapp among some persons of Shangilipora as well.”

The Police said acting swiftly both the accused persons were immediately arrested. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

“Community members are advised to delete the said video clip immediately if they have received it, and anyone found involved in circulation of said video will be liable to strict legal action under law,” Police added.

