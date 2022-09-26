Two thieves, both in their early fifties, were arrested on charges of committing burglary at a house in Jamia Nagar here, an official said on Monday.

Anwar Ali alias Kukku (51) and Mukesh Sharma (51) were previously found involved in 17 cases each of burglary and Arms act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a PCR call was received at Jamia Nagar police station on September 22 regarding burglary in a house after which the police reached the spot and met the complainant.

The complainant, who runs a physiotherapy clinic at Jamia Nagar, alleged that some unknown persons broke into her house and took away Rs 19 lakh in cash, a diamond pendant, two gold rings, four gold earrings, two pairs of gold bangles and two wrist watches.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house) and 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the IPC and began probing the incident.

During the investigation, a police team which analysed more than 75 CCTV footage of the cameras installed nearby the place of incident, they found suspicious movement of two persons. The team identified the accused people through the CCTV footage.

“Later on, we received a secret information that one of them who had committed burglary was roaming near Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk,” the DCP said, adding that a trap was laid at the said location and the accused Anwar Ali was apprehended.

On the instance of the accused, Anwar Ali and his associate Mukesh Sharma were also arrested from Tughlakabad Ext., Delhi.

With their arrest, a cash of Rs 17.35 lacs, diamond pendant, gold locket, one gold ring, three gold earrings, two pairs of gold bangles, three wrist watches and house breaking tools i.e lock cutter, pliers, screw drivers etc. were recovered from their possession.

20220926-130403