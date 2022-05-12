With the price of fruits and vegetables soaring beyond the reach of the common man, thieves in Delhi seem to be eyeing a valuable product — dry fruits!

This came to light after two persons were arrested in the national capital for stealing 580 kg cashew nuts valued at Rs 6 lakh in the market.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that on May 9, a complaint was lodged by Shiv Kumar, the manager of a shop selling dry fruits, stating that someone stole 29 cartons containing 580 kg cashew from his shop.

“A team was constituted which scanned footages of around 120 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the shop and the possible routes taken by the culprits while escaping were checked, which led to the identification of the two thieves,” the DCP said.

The accused, Anupam Aggarwal and Sudhir Mehto, were subsequently arrested by the police. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they sold the stolen cashew to another person named Vipin in Jyoti Nagar. The police then conducted a raid at the said location and recovered the entire stolen consignment.

Vipin was bound down, i.e., he was not booked under any legal provision and was released subject to the condition that he will appear before the police for further probe.

