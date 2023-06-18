Two people were arrested on Sunday by Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) with narcotics valued at Rs 5 crore, officials said.

City police sources said that the duo were arrested from the Mahatma Gandhi Road Crossing in north Kolkata, where the STF sleuths were waiting after being getting a tip off.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ahmed Ali, 51, and Dhananjay Debnath, 35.

“They were nabbed in front of the iconic Purabi cinema hall and detained for questioning. They were carrying a bag and 1.09 kg of brown sugar was seized from their possession,” a city police official said.

The estimated value of the seized consignment is valued at Rs 5 crore.

The accused will be presented at a special court of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Monday.

City police sources said that the arrested persons are residents of Assam, where they had been involved in narcotic trafficking for a long time.

STF has sought their police custody to interrogate them about their other associates.

20230618-220803