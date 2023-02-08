INDIA

2 held in Tamil Nadu for poaching 18 turtles

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has intensified its campaign against the poaching of turtles after the state’s forest special squad apprehended two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly poaching and smuggling turtles in Ramanathapuram, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on inputs about illegal poaching and smuggling activities, a special team of the Forest Department on Tuesday conducted an inspection in Ramanathapuram following which two persons who were moving on a two-wheeler were held.

The forest special squad found multiple turtle hatchlings in three plastic containers on the two-wheeler.

An official of the special squad, requesting anonymity, told IANS: “Eighteen turtle hatchlings were seized, including 17 Indian black turtles and one Indian flap shell turtle, which are listed under Wild Life Protection Act 1972 Schedule I&II.”

Of the two apprehended individuals, the minor boy was sent to an observation home, while legal action was taken against the other person.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has constituted special squads to prevent the poaching and smuggling of wild animals of endangered species.

20230208-192404

