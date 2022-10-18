Tamil Nadu police have detained two people under Goonda Act for allegedly setting fire to the house of an assistant jailor in the jail quarters at Keppar Malai on August 28.

Two persons, Mano alias Manivalan (28) of Tiruvallur district and Mathi alias Madivanan (26) of Chennai were arrested by the Cuddalore town police. According to the police, the two had allegedly poured an inflammable liquid through the window grill in the kitchen of the house of Assistant Jailor and then set the house on fire.

Police said that the two had cases against them in police stations in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and that they were deemed a major threat to the law and order situation in the state. Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police, S. Sakthi Ganeshan recommended that Goonda Act be invoked against the duo.

Cuddalore district Collector K. Balasubramanian ordered their detention under the Goonda Act based on the recommendation from the District Superintendent of Police.

The two are currently lodged in Cuddalore central prison and the Goonda Act orders were served to them inside the prison.

