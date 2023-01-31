The sleuths of Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police, on Tuesday morning, arrested two persons with counterfeit notes having face value of Rs 10 lakh.

Police sources said that on the basis of specific information, the STF sleuths raided a residence in South Kolkata and arrested Abdur Rezzak Khan and Saher Ali along with the consignment of fake currency notes. “A total of 2,000 counterfeit each being of the face value of Rs 500 were seized from their possession,” said an official. Both Khan and Ali are residents of Assam.

The arrested persons have been booked under Section 102B (criminal conspiracy). Section 489B and Section 489C (possession of counterfeit currencies) of Indian Penal Code. The two arrested persons will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the two arrested persons are probably a part of the bigger racket involved in trading of counterfeit currencies. They are being interrogated by the STF sleuths who are trying to get information about the kingpins of the racket.

This is the second major recovery of counterfeit notes by the sleuths of STF in Kolkata within a gap of three weeks.

Earlier on January 8, one Rakumul Sheikh was arrested from his residence at Topsia area with counterfeit notes of Rs 1,50,000 face value from his possession.

Sheikh was an original resident of Malda district in West Bengal. He was arrested earlier also for his involvement in the counterfeit currency racket.

