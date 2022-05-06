INDIA

2 Hijbul terrorists killed Kashmir encounter (Ld)

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police officials said on Friday.

The police said the encounter is underway in Pahalgam area.

The encounter took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire.

