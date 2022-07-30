Two hybrid terrorists, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, were arrested by a joint security team from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said.

Police said based on specific input about movement of terrorists, a joint naka was established by police along with army and CRPF at Hadipora Rafiabad in the jurisdiction of police station Dangiwacha.

“During checking, the joint party intercepted two suspicious persons coming from Lorihama link road towards Haddipora who, on seeing the joint naka party, tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended,” police said.

Two pistols and two pistol magazines along with 11 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The arrested duo has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Wani and Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, both residents of Old Airfield, Rangreth, Srinagar.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians,” police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

20220730-215604