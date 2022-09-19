A joint security forces team arrested two hybrid terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) from Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday and recovered arms and ammunition from them, police said.

Police said that based on specific input about movement of terrorists, a joint naka was established by police along with army at the Waghama-Opzan Road.

“During checking, the joint party apprehended two hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit AGuH identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, son of Ali Mohammad Bhat, resident of Waghama Bijbehara, and Tufail Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, resident of Midora Tral,” police said.

“During search, two pistols along with two magazines and 15 rounds were recovered from their possession.”

