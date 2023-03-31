INDIA

2 hybrid terrorists arrested from J&K’s Shopian

Two hybrid terrorists involved in a terror attack on a YouTuber journalist have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, police said.

As per a police official, an SIT was set up to probe the attack and during the course of investigation, on the basis of oral, circumstantial and technical evidences, a number of suspects were rounded up.

During questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz and Anayat Ullah Iqbal, both residents of Saidapora Payeen, admitted their involvement in the terror attack.

“It also came to fore that duo were working as hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit TRF.

“On their disclosure, the weapon of offence, viz a pistol along with its magazine and five pistol rounds besides an IED was recovered by a joint party of police and 44RR from the orchards of village Saidapora Payeen,” the official said.

Further investigation is on.

20230331-161201

