INDIA

2 hybrid terrorists of JeM arrested from J&K’s Baramulla

NewsWire
0
7

Two hybrid terrorists, linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM, have been arrested from Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said based on specific reliable inputs regarding movement of two terrorists in a vehicle towards Srinagar, joint Motor Vehicle Checking Points (MVCPs) were established by police, army and SSB at various spots along the national highway and surrounding by-lanes.

“At one such MVCP established at Hanjiveera Bala, a speeding vehicle, swerving in a suspicious manner, was signalled to stop. However, as the vehicle stopped, two individuals (driver and co-driver) jumped off the vehicle and fled towards nearby wooded orchard area,” police said.

The alert joint team chased the duo and succeeded in nabbing them.

They have been identified as Mohd Aqib Mir alias Kian Mir alias Raqib Mir, resident of Batpora, Sopore, and Danish Ahad Dar, resident of Sopore.A

Police said that they were searched and two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 10 rounds, and two grenades were recovered from them.

“The duo has been arrested and taken into custody for further questioning besides, the vehicle has also been seized. During the course of investigation, it has transpired that the duo belong to proscribed terror outfit JeM hybrid module and were looking for targeting of PRIs and minorities/outsiders.

“The successful apprehension of these terrorists has foiled major terror plots and busted a module that was aiding the execution of various terror attacks including the killing of sarpanchs etc,” it added.

20220426-215603

