INDIA

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP after collision during routine exercise (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district after reportedly colliding during a routine bombing exercise, defence sources said.

According to the sources, the Sukhoi-30 MKI had two pilots, while the Mirage had one during the crash that occurred in the bordering area of Morena and Bharatpur (Rajasthan).

One fighter jet fell in Bharatpur and the other one in Morena. .

The sources said that the two pilots were safe and taken to a hospital in Gwalior, while an IAF chopper has been dispatched to the location of the third pilot.

The jets took off from the the Gwalior Air Force Station for the routine bombing exercise.

The sources also said that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the incident.

The Defence Minister enquired about the well-being of the pilots and is monitoring the developments closely, they added.

In a statement, the IAF said that it has established a “Court of Inquiry which will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not” between the two fighter jets.

Locals who witnessed the crash informed the local police after which the Gwalior Air Force Station was notified about the incident.

Videos from the scene shot by residents of the area showed aircraft debris on the ground.

More details are awaited.

20230128-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mourning, annual procession mark ‘Yaum-e-Ashura’ in Hyderabad

    Delhi BJP leaders to oversee poll management in UP assembly seats

    ACB raids in K’taka: Disproportionate assets found, 2 held

    An exclusive Bridgerton themed afternoon tea in London