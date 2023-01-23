INDIA

2 IEDs recovered in J&K’s Rajouri, defused

The security forces recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in J&K’s Rajouri district which were later defused.

The IEDs were detected on Sunday.

A police statement said on Monday, “On 22-01-2023 at 6 p.m. a joint search operation was launched by police, special operations group (SOG), 225 field Regiment of Army and CRPF 72 battalion at Dassal and its adjoining areas

“During searches two IEDs were recovered. Later on IEDs were defused by Bomb Disposal Squad”.

Further details were awaited.

