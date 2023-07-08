Patna Police on Saturday arrested 2 persons, including a student preparing for the CA examination, on charges of robbery.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajan Kumar, a native of Supaul who has been preparing for the CA examination in Patna, and Sanjay Kumar, a native of Barriya in Muzaffarpur.

“The accused used to do robberies in the night. There were three persons including Rajan and Sanjay who robbed a Rapido (bike taxi) driver on June 12 and snatched his scooty, Rs 3,000 in cash and mobile phone in the area under Gopalpur,” said ASP Kamya Mishra.

“The police acted swiftly and managed to nab two of them. The third accused is at large. We have identified him as well. He will be put behind bars soon,” Mishra said.

