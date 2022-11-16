Two Indian-Americans have made it to Fortune’s annual ’40 Under 40′ list, featuring founders, executives, investors, and activists who are shaping business in 2022.

Kanav Kariya, president of Jump Crypto and Ankit Gupta, founder and CEO of Bicycle Health, are among the list of trailblazers and influencers who are creating and seizing opportunity, and also empowering others.

“Honoured to be included on Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list this year! Especially amongst all the amazing trailblazers shaping the healthcare industry. A well-deserved recognition of our incredible team at BicycleHealth and their dedication to the care of patients with OUD (Opioid Use Disorder),” Gupta wrote in a tweet.

Ankit Gupta, 35, has been featured in the Health and Bioscience category.

Starting out with a single clinic in Redwood City, California, in 2017, Gupta’s Bicycle Health launched its virtual care platform in 2020, providing specialized telehealth services for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

It aims to increase access to high-quality, integrated medical and behavioural healthcare for people with opioid use disorder.

The company has since expanded to 29 states, treated 20,000 patients, and raised $83 million in venture funding.

Before Bicycle Health, Gupta was co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Pulse News.

Gupta graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay with a Bachelor’s in Computer Science, and he earned his Master of Science (MS) in Computer Science from Stanford University, specializing in machine learning.

When free, he volunteers for his non-profit organization, Docs and Hackers, which aims to bridge the gap between the technology and healthcare fields.

Listed in the Finance and Crypto category, 26-year-old Kariya started as an intern at Jump Trading Group, a start-up incubator for crypto companies.

In 2021, he was handed over the reins of its re-branded, 170-person digital assets division, Jump Crypto.

Since then, according to his company profile, “Kariya has overseen billions in investments in the crypto space and helped position the company as a major player in Web3”.

Kariya told Fortune that he wants Jump Crypto to be a “key infrastructure builder that is part of the furniture of the industry as it scales”.

According to Fortune, Jump Crypto “is undeterred, and has invested in more than 100 crypto companies in a year.

KarAya has a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

