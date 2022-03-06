WORLD

2 int’l aid workers kidnapped in Yemen

By NewsWire
0
0

Two workers of the international medical charity Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres/MSF) were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout, a security official said.

The aid workers from Germany and Mexico, were intercepted when travelling in the western part of Hadramout on Saturday, the official told Xinhua news agency.

“The unidentified gunmen set up an armed ambush and kidnapped two MSF’s aid workers, driving them to unknown whereabouts,” the local source said.

Last month, Russell Geekie, senior communications advisor to the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, confirmed that five staff members of the world body were kidnapped in Abyan province “after having completed a field mission”.

The UN staff members are still held by unknown gunmen as a mediation conducted by local tribal figures failed to secure their release despite a series of negotiation rounds with an armed group responsible for the kidnapping incident.

20220306-112204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.