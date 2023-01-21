WORLD

2 IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq

NewsWire
0
0

The Iraqi military said that it killed two IS militants in an airstrike in Salahudin province, north of Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Joint Operations Command’s media office on Saturday, the militants were spotted by Iraqi forces in a rocky area near the town of Tuz Khurmato, which is located in eastern Salahudin. They were killed when Iraqi airplanes attacked their position with an airstrike.

Meanwhile, a roadside bomb explosion wounded two soldiers of the government forces in the eastern Diyala province on Saturday, Colonel Alaa al-Saadi from the Diyala police said, adding the soldiers were hunting down IS militants in orchards near the provincial capital Baquba, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS militants have since melted into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

20230122-035602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wimbledon: Australian bad-boy Kyrgios relishes the role of the villain

    Modi to speak to Putin, India concerned party in Russia-Ukraine conflict:...

    Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as team manager

    Kherson Mayor tells residents to obey Russian soldiers