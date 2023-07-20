Two suspects with links to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group were arrested in a joint operation carried out by Moroccan and Spanish security services, Morocco’s intelligence bureau said in a statement.

The two suspects were respectively arrested in the city of Nador in northern Morocco and the Spanish city of Lleida, according to the statement released by the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation on Wednesday.

Intelligence revealed that the two suspects were linked to the IS terrorist group in Syria and were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Europe, the statement said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Investigations showed that the two suspects were in contact with an irregular immigration network to obtain fake identity documents for their plans, it added.

