2 Israeli soldiers wounded in drive-by shooting attack in West Bank

Two Israeli soldiers were injured in a drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank, the Israeli military announced.

The shooting attack occurred on Saturday evening in the village of Huwara, which in recent weeks has become a flashpoint of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to a statement from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), one of the soldiers was severely injured and the other suffered moderate wounds. Both were evacuated to a hospital in central Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said roadblocks have been set up in the northern West Bank to find the perpetrators. There was no claim of responsibility from any Palestinian militant organisation.

The latest incident comes amid continued tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. According to official figures from both sides, about 90 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year and 15 Israelis have been killed.

In response to attacks, the Israeli military has increased its incursions into the West Bank in recent months, increasing the friction.

Israeli media reported that Defence Minister Yoav Gallant will be holding security consultations on Saturday night with senior military commanders in order to discuss the ramifications of the continued tensions.

The shooting comes during the Muslim month of Ramadan and ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, a time in which there are growing fears of further escalation.

