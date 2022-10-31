INDIA

2 JeM terrorist associates held in J&K’s Pulwama

NewsWire
0
0

Two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday by security forces, police said.

“Police in Pulwama, along with the army and the CRPF, arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM. They have been identified as Adnan Shafi Bhat, son of Mohd Shafi Bhat, resident of Ashmander and Yawar Rashid Sheikh, son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, resident of Karimabad,” police said

Arms and ammunition including a pistol along with one magazine and 12 rounds were recovered from their possession.

“During investigation, two grenades were also recovered upon their disclosure. The arrested duo was working as associates of terror outfit JeM and was tasked to carry out attacks on non-local labourers in the area,” police said.

An FIR has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

20221031-201007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhilesh will win by 1.5L votes in Karhal: Ram Gopal Yadav

    ‘NE’s economic development contributes to nation’s overall development’

    My son will contest upcoming K’taka assembly polls: Yediyurappa

    Congress leader Satheeshan Pacheni passes away at 54