Two terrorists killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Mirhama area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday belonged to terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), officials said.

Police said based on specific input generated by Kulgam police regarding presence of terrorists in Mirhama area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Kulgam Police and Army.

During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of JeM outfit killed so far and their bodies have been retrieved from the encounter site,” police said.

“Based on the credible source report and as per physical appearance, both the killed terrorists seems to be Pakistani JeM terrorists however, their identification is being ascertained.”

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

“Later on, a team of CRPF also joined in the operation. All civilians have been evacuated from nearby houses and cordon has been strengthened. Encounter will be resumed in the first light tomorrow morning,” police said.

