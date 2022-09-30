Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (KeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

“One more terrorist killed (Total 2). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Search operation in progress,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General Police Vijay Kumar tweeted.

On Friday, two encounters took place — Chitragam in South Kashmir’s Shopian district and at Pattan, Baramulla.

The firefights started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.

After security forces cordoned off the areas, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

