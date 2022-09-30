INDIA

2 JeM terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

NewsWire
0
0

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (KeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

“One more terrorist killed (Total 2). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Search operation in progress,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General Police Vijay Kumar tweeted.

On Friday, two encounters took place — Chitragam in South Kashmir’s Shopian district and at Pattan, Baramulla.

The firefights started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.

After security forces cordoned off the areas, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

20220930-145203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One in four test Covid positive as Kerala sees over 40K...

    Goa to finally get its own bullet-proof vehicles for VIP movement

    Tamil Superstar Vijay fans association to selectively support candidates in urban...

    Agnipath protests: Section 144 CrPC imposed in Gurugram