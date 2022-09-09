WORLD

2 juveniles injured after shooting at park in Texas

NewsWire
0
0

At least two juveniles were injured following a shooting at a park in Uvalde, a small town in Texas where a mass school shooting earlier this year had killed 19 students and two teachers.

The Uvalde Police Department said it responded to the shooting “with injured victims” at Uvalde Memorial Park around 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The injured were air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital.

It was a suspected gang-related shooting, said the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

“This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates,” the DPS tweeted.

Authorities are looking for a juvenile suspect, San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT reported, adding that it’s “not a dangerous situation for the general public”.

An investigation is underway, said the report.

Students in Uvalde just returned to classrooms on Tuesday for their first day of the new school year, which was pushed back to give local schools extra time to take a number of new security measures in the wake of the May 24 shooting at the Robb Elementary School.

20220909-120403

