2 Karachi shopkeepers arrested for selling overpriced sanitisers

Karachi, March 16 (IANS) Two shopkeepers were arrested in Karachi for selling overpriced hand sanitisers which are high in demand as health experts have advised people to ensure hand hygiene to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus.

Last week, the Sindh government had imposed Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) against overpricing, reports Dawn news.

On Sunday, police raided a pharmacy in Dolmen Mall, Clifton, and arrested the shopkeeper, who was allegedly selling sanitisers at over four times the original market price.

According to the FIR, sanitisers that originally cost 120 Pakistani rupees were being sold for 500 Pakistani rupees at the.

Another raid was carried out in DHA Phase VI and the shopkeeper was arrested for the same reason.

According to the FIR, police were tipped off about the alleged malpractice by an “informer”.

Currently, 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been detected in Sindh, out of which 18 emerged today.

In Pakistan, the number of people who tested positive for the virus stands at 53.

