Police have recovered 2.176 kg of MD drugs and cash from a shop and the basement of a commercial complex in Gujarat’s Surat city, an official said on Monday.

According to an Amroli police station officer, a police officer had received information that a drug peddler had concealed drugs in a shop and car in a commercial complex basement. Subsquently it carried out searches in shop number 29 and in a car parked in the basement of the complex on Sunday night and recovered the drug haul as well as Rs 2,68,000 cash collected from selling drugs. The total value of the seizure – – drugs and cash – is Rs 2.17 crore.

Police have arrested drug peddler Mubarak Bandiya in this connection. Hailing from Jambusar in Bharuch district, he is a history sheeter and earlier arrested in a prohibition case. During primary questioning, the accused is said to have told police that a Mumbai-based drug peddler Sharma is supplying drugs to him. Surat police have sent a team to Mumbai to arrest the accused Sharma.

