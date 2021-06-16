In a tragic incident in Gujarat’s Anand district, a car collided head on with a truck on Wednesday morning, killing nine members of a family, including 2 kids.

“The accident took place on the state highway connecting Tarapur in Anand district to Vataman in Ahmedabad district at around 5 a.m. in the morning. Total nine persons including five men, two women and two children around 4-5 years of age were killed. All the deceased were taken to the Tarapur Referral hospital and the police is carrying out the identification process,” said an official of the Tarapur police station.

The Tarapur police has registered a case and is investigating the matter.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has offered condolences to the victims and assured appropriate compensation for the kin.

The EECO vehicle containing eight passengers was going from Surat to Bhavnagar, while an oncoming speeding truck driving on the wrong side smashed it near Duravat factory, Indranaj village in Gujarat’s Anand district on Wednesday morning, the police said.

“The entire Ajmeri family is from Bhavnagar and were returning from Surat,” said one of the relatives of the family who rushed to the spot.

As soon as the accident happened, the local police and the 108 emergency services ambulance reached the spot.

The official informed that both the driver and the cleaner of the truck fled from the spot after the accident.

According to the police, the truck is having registration of neighbouring state, Madhya Pradesh.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani had a telephonic conversation with the Anand district officials and instructed them for appropriate action.

