2 kids killed in missile attack on Kiev

A new missile attack targeting Kiev led to the deaths of two children and an adult, while four other people were also injured, Ukrainian officials said.

The casualties were reported in the city’s eastern Desnyanskyi district following the attack on Wednesday night, reports the BBC.

The officials said details of the victims and injured were based on preliminary information.

Russia has been subjecting the Ukrainian capital to regular aerial attacks with missiles and drones, usually at night time.

On May 30, Kiev was struck for a third consecutive day which led to fire in three buildings.

Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko had described the attack as “massive”, urging residents “not to leave shelters”.

This was the 17th attack on Kiev in May.

20230601

