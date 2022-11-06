SOUTH ASIAWORLD

2 killed, 14 injured in gas explosion in Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

Two people were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion inside a residential building in Pakistan’s Karachi.

The incident happened late Saturday night after a gas cylinder exploded in the residential building in the city, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local reports.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital where several of them are in critical condition after suffering serious burn injuries.

The deceased and four of the wounded are family members living in the apartment where the explosion happened, while the others were living in neighbouring apartments.

Police are probing the incident.

20221106-144202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghans will continue to suffer after forces withdrawal: Analyst

    Pak receives 1st consignment of AstraZeneca vax

    Dhaka’ nod awaited to resume Agartala-Kolkata bus service via B’desh

    Pak govt unwilling to take unpopular decisions unless military backing