At least two people were killed and 168 others injured in road accidents in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, media reported.

The accidents occurred in the province’s different areas due to reckless driving, killing the two people on the spot and injuring 168 others, some of them in critical condition, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said.

All the injured travellers were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Although there is no official statistics of casualties from road accidents taking place during the four-day Eid Al-Adha holiday nationwide, more than a dozen had been killed with more than 300 others injured in traffic mishaps across Afghanistan, according to Afghan locals.

Dilapidated roads, reckless driving and lack of safety measures during travels are often blamed for deadly road accidents in the war-ravaged Asian country.

