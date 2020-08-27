2 killed, 2 injured in 3 house collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) A 70-year old woman and her 12-year granddaughter were killed and two women injured in three separate incidents of partial house collapses in Mumbai, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Thursday.

In the first incident, a portion of a toilet block in the old 3-storied Mishra Building in Byculla came crashing down in south Mumbai.

Noor Qureshi, 70, and her granddaughter Aliya R. Qureshi were taken to the Sir J.J. Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

In the second incident, a portion of a two-storied house suddenly caved in at Gautam Nagar in Deonar, north-east Mumbai. One woman sustained injuries and was admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital.

A portion of a balcony wall in a building collapsed at Mahatma Phule Nagar in Chembur suburb this morning. Tulsabai W. Ambhore, 54, who sustained grave injuries on her head and chest, has been admitted to the ICU of the Rajawadi Hospital.

